Younis Khan predicts Pakistan in top four at WC

Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan. — AFP/File

Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan, who led the team to victory in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2009, expressed his assurance that Pakistan will secure a spot in the top four of the upcoming ICC World Cup in India.

During a media interaction in Karachi, Khan emphasised the presence of match-winning players within the squad.

Confident in their abilities, he stated: "I feel very confident that Pakistan will make it to the top four in World Cup. Because there are match-winners in the side who can win you matches any day."



He urged about the need to plan strongly for each game. "We have good fast bowlers as always and they will be our strength. We need to play as a unit."



Khan is one of the most prolific batters Pakistan have ever produced. He is the only Pakistani batter to score 10,000+ runs in Test cricket.

While talking about Pakistan vs India game, Khan suggested Babar Azam stay calm. "Match against India has always been a pressure game. Babar needs to make plan A and B to win against India," he said.

Pakistan have never beaten India in ODI World Cup. In 2021, they won against India in T20 World Cup for the very first time.

Pakistan's tentative schedule in ICC World Cup

Pakistan will play their group-stage matches across five venues. Pakistan will meet Qualifying teams on October 6 and 12 in Hyderabad, India in Ahmedabad (October 15), Australia in Bengaluru (October 20), Afghanistan (October 23) and South Africa (October 27) in Chennai, Bangladesh in Kolkata (October 31), New Zealand in Bengaluru (November 5, day match) and England in Kolkata (November 12).