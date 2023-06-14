Younis Khan predicts Pakistan in top four at WC

Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan, who led the team to victory in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2009, expressed his assurance that Pakistan will secure a spot in the top four of the upcoming ICC World Cup in India.
During a media interaction in Karachi, Khan emphasised the presence of match-winning players within the squad.
Confident in their abilities, he stated: "I feel very confident that Pakistan will make it to the top four in World Cup. Because there are match-winners in the side who can win you matches any day."
He urged about the need to plan strongly for each game. "We have good fast bowlers as always and they will be our strength. We need to play as a unit."
Khan is one of the most prolific batters Pakistan have ever produced. He is the only Pakistani batter to score 10,000+ runs in Test cricket.
While talking about Pakistan vs India game, Khan suggested Babar Azam stay calm. "Match against India has always been a pressure game. Babar needs to make plan A and B to win against India," he said.
Pakistan have never beaten India in ODI World Cup. In 2021, they won against India in T20 World Cup for the very first time.
Pakistan will play their group-stage matches across five venues. Pakistan will meet Qualifying teams on October 6 and 12 in Hyderabad, India in Ahmedabad (October 15), Australia in Bengaluru (October 20), Afghanistan (October 23) and South Africa (October 27) in Chennai, Bangladesh in Kolkata (October 31), New Zealand in Bengaluru (November 5, day match) and England in Kolkata (November 12).
India needs to chase down record-breaking target of 444 runs, but their task is challenging as only four teams...
"The ministry will not send any extension summary to the PM," Ehsanur Rehman Mazari says
Faith Kipyegon crossed finish line in impressive time of 14 minutes and 5.20 seconds, surpassing Gidey's record of 14...
Ruud said he did not enter French Open as favourite to reach final, but he is excited about opportunity
This is the second meeting between Zaka Ashraf and Ehsan Mazari in one week
Top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals which will be played on 19 June