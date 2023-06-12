Where will Pakistan play matches in World Cup 2023?

Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. — AFP/File

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Monday shared the schedule for the World Cup to be held in October this year with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and participating nations in the major cricket event.

Suppose Pakistan decides to participate in the tournament — held every five years — it is expected to play matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the Indian city of Ahmedabad, M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, and Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

According to the ICC, the schedule of the matches to be held during the World Cup has been sent to the BCCI. The cricket body has also shared the schedule with participating nations in the tournament for feedback.

According to media reports, the World Cup will begin on October 5, while the final will take place on November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The opening match will be played by defending champions England against New Zealand.

The match between Pakistan and India is expected to be held on October 15 in Ahmedabad, as per media reports. Pakistan will likely play against two qualifier teams in Ahmedabad, while India will play in Hyderabad.

The Green Shirts will likely be against Australia and New Zealand in Bangalore. Meanwhile, in Chennai, it is expected to play against Afghanistan and South Africa. In Kolkata, it will likely be in action against Bangladesh and England.

Every team in the tournament will play nine league matches. Meanwhile, the ICC’s schedule is expected to be released this week, according to reports.