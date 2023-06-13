Samuel L. Jackson remains unfazed by Tony Awards loss

Samuel L. Jackson showed no signs of disappointment after losing out on a Tony Award. The actor's reaction, or rather lack thereof, went viral as Brandon Uranowitz was announced as the winner of the Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play on Sunday night.



As the winner's name was announced, the 74-year-old actor's expression remained unchanged, conveying a less-than-impressed demeanor from his seat.

Pausing briefly, the star of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson eventually joined in the applause along with his fellow nominees.

Jackson's unenthused facial expression quickly gained traction on social media, prompting Twitter users to humorously comment on the moment.

"Samuel L. Jackson's face took me all the way out," wrote one user. "He looks like he knew he wasn't getting that Tony."

Another user speculated, "Wow, Samuel L. Jackson does not want to be at the Tonys."

Numerous fans tweeted that the star of Snakes on a Plane "should've won that Tony Award," with one emphasizing, "Imagine pretending to think that Brandon Uranowitz did a better job at acting in ANY role than Samuel L. Jackson playing in an August DAMN Wilson play! Well, the Tony Awards did just that."

Others simply found humor in his unimpressed look, jokingly exclaiming, "Oh my God, Samuel L. Jackson's face."

This nomination marked Jackson's first Tony Award recognition. The celebrated actor, known for his role in Pulp Fiction, walked the red carpet with his wife LaTanya Richardson, who directed him in the play.

Later in the show, the couple presented the award for Best Play, with Jackson playfully referring to himself as "Samuel L. 'it's an honor to be nominated' Jackson."

As for Uranowitz, the 36-year-old actor had previously received three Tony nominations before winning this year's award for his role in Leopoldstadt.

Other nominees in Jackson and Uranowitz's category included Arian Moayed for A Doll's House, Jordan Cooper for Ain't No Mo, and David Zayas for Cost of Living.