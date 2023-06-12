Bryan Cranston sets the record straight on retirement speculations

In a recent interview with British GQ, Bryan Cranston made comments suggesting his retirement in 2026.

However, the Breaking Bad actor took to social media to clarify his statements and set the record straight.

Cranston stated that he is not retiring but intends to take a year off after reaching his 70th birthday, referring to it as hitting the "pause button." During this time, he plans to travel to France with his wife and "reset" his career, seeking new ideas and experiences.

“I am not retiring.”

“What I am going to do is hit the pause button for a year after I reach my 70th birthday in 2026. Holy crap – 70!

"I’m not even sure what ‘pausing’ means entirely, but at this moment, I think it means that by taking a year off it will provide several things.”

Cranston expressed gratitude for the opportunities he has had and mentioned his upcoming projects, including Wes Anderson's Asteroid City and his focus on producing TV stories and potentially returning to Broadway.

He conveyed deep appreciation to his fans for their support throughout his career.