Sam Smith, Madonna's 'Vulgar' tops weekly fabourites list on Billboard

During Pride Month, the collaboration between Sam Smith and Madonna, titled "Vulgar," has emerged as fans' top choice in this week's new music poll.

The poll, conducted by Billboard, allowed readers to vote for their favorite new music release from the past week.

"Vulgar" received over 45% of the vote, surpassing other new music releases from artists like BTS, Niall Horan, and Rosalía, among others.

Following their Grammys performance, Madonna and Smith recorded "Vulgar" with a team of producers, including Ilya, Cirkut, Omer Fedi, Ryan Tedder, Jimmy Napes, Smith, and Madonna's vocal producer and engineer, Lauren D'elia.

While maintaining the thematic connection to Madonna's speech, "Vulgar" takes a new direction. Madonna's self-referential lines add a touch of humor to the track.

For Sam Smith, "Vulgar" marks their first release since their album "Gloria" earlier this year, which showcased a departure from their previous smooth R&B sound. The North American leg of Smith's "Gloria the Tour" is scheduled to kick off next month.