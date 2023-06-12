Novak Djokovic climbs to top with French Open victory

Serbia´s Novak Djokovic kisses the Musketeers´ Trophy during a photocall after winning the Roland-Garros French Open tennis tournament, in Paris, on June 12, 2023. — AFP

Following his record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam victory, Novak Djokovic, a Serbian professional tennis player, reclaimed his top spot in the ATP rankings, which were revealed on Monday. Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal of Spain tumbled out of the top 100.

The 36-year-old Djokovic spent his 388th week at the top of the world rankings after moving up two spots as a result of his victory at the French Open. In the semifinal match, he defeated 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, who had previously held the top ranking up until the French Open.

Daniil Medvedev of Russia, who lost in the first round of Roland Garros, slipped a spot as well. Additionally, Casper Ruud of Norway, who lost in the final, is in fourth place, 40 points ahead of Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece.

Nadal, who has won the French Open 14 times but was absent due to a chronic hip problem, fell 121 spots to 136th in the rankings.

ATP rankings as of June 12

2. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 7175 (-1)

3. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 6100 (-1)

4. Casper Ruud (NOR) 4960

5. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4920

6. Holger Rune (DEN) 4375

7. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 4000

8. Taylor Fritz (USA) 3515

9. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3300

10. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 3125 (+1)

11. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 2850 (-1)

12. Frances Tiafoe (USA) 2835

13. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 2565

14. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 2435

15. Borna Coric (CRO) 2430 (+1)

16. Tommy Paul (USA) 2205 (+1)

17. Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) 2095 (+1)

History made

Serbia´s Novak Djokovic reacts as he celebrates his victory over Norway´s Casper Ruud during their men´s singles final match on day fifteen of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris on June 11, 2023. — AFP

Djokovic won a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title with a third French Open victory, defeating Casper Ruud 7-6 (7/1), 6-3, 7-5, reinforcing his case to be the greatest player of all time.

"It's an incredible feeling to win 23. I'm beyond grateful and blessed to be standing here with so many incredible achievements," said Djokovic, as Nadal immediately described his rival's victory as "an incredible achievement".

Victory for the third time in Paris, after 2016 and 2021, adds to Djokovic's 10 Australian Open titles, seven at Wimbledon, and three at the US Open.



"It's no coincidence that my 23rd Grand Slam title has come here because it has been the hardest one for me to win in my career. I am very emotional right now, and I am very, very proud," added Djokovic, who fired 11 aces and 52 winners in total past Ruud.

Djokovic is the first man to win all four majors at least three times and is once again halfway to the first calendar Grand Slam since Rod Laver in 1969.

"Your skill and unwavering mental fortitude on all surfaces are astonishing," tweeted Laver.

Furthermore, Djokovic is now the oldest French Open champion, but he has won 11 of his Slam trophies since he turned 30, making him the oldest Grand Slam champion in history.

"Many congrats on this amazing achievement. 23 is a number that just a few years ago was impossible to think about, and you made it! Enjoy it with your family and team!" tweeted Nadal, a 14-time Roland Garros winner who missed this year's tournament through injury.



