Jonnie Irwin shares dying wish for his children

Monday June 12, 2023
Jonnie Irwin has shared his dying wish for his children as he has not disclosed about his terminal cancer to them.

The A Place In The Sun host, 49, is bravely battling terminal cancer after he was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020. It has since spread to his brain.

In a new interview, Jonnie reflected on the life he wants his three sons Rex, three, and twins Rafa and Corma, two, to live when he is no longer here.

'I had a tough upbringing and I've managed to do a lot in my life, despite that, but I don't want them to struggle,' he told Hello! Magazine.

'I want them to have the confidence of a public school boy, but also be streetwise lads. They're happy kids, they laugh, and are a lot of fun to have around.'

Jonnie said he is confident his boys will have a good upbringing and a 'softer one than if I was around'.

The presenter has been undergoing brain therapy, which he described last week as 'brutal'.

In a frank interview on the OneChat podcast with AIG life, Jonnie said: 'The programme is to try and remain positive. Positive for me is burying my head in the sand a bit.