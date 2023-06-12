Nushrratt Bharuccha not part of 'Dream Girl 2', says 'I really didn’t have the heart..'

'Dream Girl 2' is going to release worldwide on July 7

Nushrratt Bharuccha admitted that she did not have the heart to ask the makers of Dream Girl why they did not rope her in for the role in the upcoming sequel.

This is not the first time Nushrratt has spoken over the matter. But she recently spoke to ETimes again regarding the same.

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor said: “You’ll have to ask the makers of the film that question. I really didn’t have the heart to ask them, ‘why did you not take me?’ I couldn’t. I just said, okay, they didn’t ask me, it’s okay. As I said, I’ve become very accepting. It applies to all aspects. I’ve accepted, so no stress."

Previously, while talking about the same, Nushrratt stated: “My director Raaj Shaandilyaa, with whom I also did Janhit Mein Jaari, is also very close to my heart. So for me the whole set up and the whole team is special.”

“Of course it was disheartening to not be part of their second journey. But having said that, I wish the best to the film and I’m going to be cheering for them, watching the first day first show and hoping the film does more than 200-300 crores.”

Dream Girl 2 is coming out soon with the OG Ayushmann Khurrana this with Ananya Panday to amuse audience with his remarkable character named Pooja. The film is set to hit theatres on July 7, reports News 18.