Lightning strike survivor reveals ability to sense looming storms

This representational picture shows a lightning bolt. — Unsplash/File

On an ordinary day, while performing a chore as ordinary as cleaning up dishes, a lightning strike changed a mother's life significantly, enabling her to sense when future storms are coming.

Krone, who belongs to Forney, Texas, US, described that she was washing up a frying pan in the kitchen after feeding her children, then aged from six months to nine years, during a huge storm.

According to the Mirror, an astonishing 1,200 lightning strikes were recorded in the city in five minutes, and Kimberly heard two loud booms.

Following the loud noise, a massive lightning strike struck Kimberly in the chest in front of her children a few moments later through a light in the kitchen ceiling after it bounced off the pan she was holding.

She told ABC: "I picked it [the frying pan] up like this and I moved it over, and before I could even get it to this hand, the lightning came through the recessed light. I can remember the pain, I can remember the burning smell — I felt one fire, and all I could think of was I wish it would hurry up and end."

Fortunately, her then-nine-year-old son Tristan came to the rescue and called 911, informing them that "lightning came through the ceiling" and that her mom was "hurting real bad."

A recording of the call, in which the terrified kid asks the ambulance to arrive while pleading with her not to pass away, was made public.

A second lightning strike caused the family computer to blow up.

After sixteen minutes, emergency services finally came, and Kimberly was transported to a neighbouring hospital, where she would spend the following three days.

The mother was in the emergency room for 26 hours before being hospitalised. The lightning attack caused her horrible seizures and caused her entire nervous system to go down.

Two years later, in 2011, while talking to ABC, she revealed that after the incident, she was able to sense when a storm approached, but it hurt her chest.

She revealed: "I still hurt. My chest will get really tight when the storm's coming, especially the closer it gets. As far as a lightning strike goes, you're always going to be scared. You're always going to be nervous."

The mother has suffered from dizzy spells and hot flushes since 2011 and is believed to be living in the area of the lightning strike.