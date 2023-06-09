CSS 2022 results announced

The Federal Public Services Commission (FPSC) announced on Friday that only 1.85% candidates out of more than 20,000 were able to pass the CSS 2022 exams.
As per the FPSC, 20,262 candidates appeared for the written examination out of which 393 passed and 374 made it to the viva voce stage.
A gender-wise breakdown showed that 223 male candidates and 151 female candidates reached the viva voce stage.
Candidates that were recommended for appointment were 237. Out of those 146 were male candidates and 91 were female candidates.
The FPSC stated that the detailed marks sheets of each candidate will be displayed on FPSC’s website in due course.
It also recommended all candidates contact the Section Officer (T-V), Establishment Division, Government of Pakistan, Islamabad, for further correspondence.
PTI reiterates need for fresh, free and fair elections, saying people of Pakistan should be allowed to choose their...
Tareen’s new party is called “Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party"
Two-member bench directs Khan to appear before court at the end of two weeks
"I would like to reiterate what we have said in the past, that Pakistan is a country of laws," FO spox says
Sources say Jahangeer Tareen set to announce new party named “Istehkam-e-Pakistan” today
Tropical cyclone in Arabian Sea lies at a distance of about 1,200 kilometres south of Karachi