Indian media continues to create confusion over Pakistan's hosting of Asia Cup

As the matter of Pakistan's hosting of Asia Cup 2023 remains at a standstill, Indian media continues to create confusion over the issue reporting that the regional cricketing event could take place without the Men in Green.



The crisis emerged when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to send its team to Pakistan, saying that the event should take place at a neutral venue.

In a bid to solve the issue, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) proposed a hybrid model as it is not interested in hosting the event outside Pakistan since it would affect its efforts with regard to the return of international cricket in the country.

However, India is hell-bent on getting the tournament hosted anywhere but Pakistan and its lack of flexibility prolonged the matter for almost a month now.

Meanwhile, the Indian news agency, Press Trust of India (PTI), has reported that Pakistan may pull out of Asia Cup as it is "left with no option after Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan backed out" of the proposed hybrid model.

As per the idea floated by PCB, four matches of the group stage in Pakistan with the remainder of the tournament, including matches involving India, taking place at a neutral venue.

Earlier, the publication reported that the BCCI will not support the hybrid model for hosting the Asia Cup.

"It is understood that the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Jay Shah, who is also the secretary of the BCCI, during an informal discussion with some of the continental body's members in Ahmedabad has made the Indian board's stand clear," it stated.

It also reported, "ACC set to move Asia Cup out of Pakistan after members reject PCB's hybrid model".

"In a huge setback to Pakistan, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Monday decided to move the Asia Cup out of the country after PCB's proposal to host the tournament on a 'hybrid model' was rejected by the member nations," an article published on May 8 stated.

Bilateral cricket has been a casualty of the soured political relations between India and Pakistan over the last decade and the neighbouring countries now play each other only in multi-team events in neutral venues.

India, citing safety concerns, has ruled out travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup in September and the PCB has offered to let them play their matches in the United Arab Emirates.

However, a delegation from the International Cricket Council (ICC) which visited Pakistan earlier this month, declared it a peaceful country for sports and expressed their satisfaction with the country's capability to host the 2025 Champions Trophy as well.