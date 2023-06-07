Sabalenka, Djokovic advance to French Open semis

Elina Svitolina refused to shake hands with Aryna Sabalenka during a French Open match. Twitter/PeterKirstein

In the French Open tennis tournament, Aryna Sabalenka reached the semi-finals by defeating Elina Svitolina. Novak Djokovic also advanced to the semi-finals after a slow start in his match against Karen Khachanov.

Djokovic praised his own performance after winning the match. Carlos Alcaraz emerged victorious against Stefanos Tsitsipas and will face Djokovic in the semi-finals.

Karolina Muchova won her match against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, securing her spot in the semi-finals.

Sabalenka expressed her disapproval of the war in Ukraine and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko. She clarified that she does not support the war and does not want her country involved in any conflict.

Meanwhile, Djokovic is aiming for his 23rd Grand Slam title and his third victory in the French Open. Despite losing the first set against Khachanov, Djokovic recovered and won the match. He described the upcoming match against Alcaraz as his biggest challenge in the tournament and expressed his eagerness to face a strong opponent. Alcaraz, a rising star in tennis, defeated Tsitsipas in a convincing manner and will face Djokovic in the semi-finals.

She expressed her frustration with the media and described her decision to skip press conferences as a result of feeling disrespected. Sabalenka will now face Muchova in the semi-finals.