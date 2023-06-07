Vietnamese flavours triumph in Michelin Guide Awards

Four restaurants in Vietnam have earned a coveted Michelin star -- the first time the country has been so honored. VnExpress/Phuong Anh

Vietnam's food scene has been recognised with its first-ever Michelin stars. Four restaurants in the country received this prestigious accolade.

In Hanoi, Gia, Tam Vi, and Hibana by Koki were awarded one Michelin star each, while Anan Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City also received a star. Traditional street food eateries serving dishes like pho and bun cha did not receive stars, but Vietnamese flavours were still prominently featured among the winners.

Tam Vi focuses on northern Vietnamese cuisine, offering dishes such as ham with periwinkle snails and crab soup with spinach. Gia, run by chef Sam Tran, showcases a contemporary take on Vietnamese cuisine. Anan Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City impressed with its modern interpretation of Vietnamese classics, including a bone marrow wagyu beef pho. Hibana by Koki, serving Japanese cuisine, was the only non-Vietnamese restaurant to receive a star.

Gwendal Poullennec, the international director of the Michelin Guide, praised the vibrant and diverse dining scenes in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. Poullennec described Hanoi as having a laid-back vibe with small shops and restaurants, while Ho Chi Minh City is a bustling and rapidly growing city with unique energy.

In addition to the Michelin-starred restaurants, the Michelin Guide recognised several other establishments in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. A total of 103 restaurants made it to the Michelin Selected, Michelin Guide Special Awards, and Bib Gourmand lists. The Bib Gourmand list featured 29 restaurants, while 70 restaurants were included in the Michelin Selected category.

The Michelin Guide is an internationally renowned French dining guide that awards stars to exceptional restaurants. One star signifies a "very good restaurant," two stars represent "excellent cooking worth a detour," and three stars indicate "exceptional cuisine worth a special journey." With these new Michelin stars, Vietnam's food scene is gaining recognition on the global culinary stage.