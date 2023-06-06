Norovirus infects nearly 200 Celebrity Summit passengers

The Celebrity Edge cruise ship is docked in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, awaiting its departure. — AFP/File

A celebrity cruise ship seems to be a pleasant way to spend your vacation but beware as it can prove to be quite medically uneasy if self-care is overlooked.

According to the CDC, nearly 200 passengers aboard the Celebrity Summit cruise liner in May, were infected with the norovirus recording the 12th incident of a digestive sickness on a cruise ship this year.

Twenty-five crew members and 152 of the 2,144 passengers onboard the May 15–May 25, 2023 voyage of the Celebrity Summit reported norovirus symptoms, according to a notice issued by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Norovirus, a disease that spreads quickly and causes diarrhoea and dehydration, was determined to be the source of five outbreaks.



The norovirus, commonly known as the stomach flu, spreads swiftly through contact with infected persons, contaminated surfaces, tainted food, polluted water, and vomit and faeces particles. It is also notoriously difficult to contain

The CDC said: "If you get a norovirus illness, you can shed billions of norovirus particles that you can't see without a microscope."

It added: "It only takes a few norovirus particles to make you and other people sick."

The CDC suggests that washing hands with soap and water after using the restroom, changing a diaper, or before preparing or eating food is ideal to prevent norovirus spread.

Hand sanitizer, the CDC notes, "does not work well against norovirus."

Insider suggests that an antiviral for norovirus does not exist. Instead, you must ride it out, isolate, and keep hydrated.

As the norovirus gained popularity as the "cruise ship disease" the cruise company increased cleaning, sanitation, notified guests, encouraged reporting, and sent stool samples to the CDC in response, Insider reported.

Furthermore, the CDC reported 12 outbreaks of gastrointestinal illness on cruise ships in 2023, five of which were norovirus. This suggests an uptick in GI illness compared to 2019.