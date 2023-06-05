Tyler James William reacts to 'dangerous' sexuality speculation

Tyler James Williams has slammed the growing speculations centred around his sexuality, which he called a "dangerous trend."

The 30-year-old shared his thoughts on his Instagram story to call out those for taking an interest in his sexual identity.



“Usually I wouldn’t address stuff like this, but I feel like it as a conversation is bigger than me. I’m not gay, but I think the culture of trying to ‘find’ some kind of hidden trait or behavior that a closed person ‘let slip’ is very dangerous,” Williams added.

“Overanalyzing someone’s behavior in an attempt to ‘catch’ them directly contributes to the anxiety a lot of queer and queer-questioning people feel when they fear living in their truth,” he continued. “It makes the most pedestrian of conversations and interactions in spaces feel less safe for our gay brothers and sisters and those who may be questioning."

“And what may seem like harmless fun and conversation may actually be sending a dangerous message to those struggling with real issues,” he clarified. “I refuse to inadvertently contribute to that message," the 30-year-old said.

Williams shot to prominence from Everybody Hates Chris, and the actor's popularity doubled with the ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary, where he played teacher Gregory Eddie and bagged his first Golden Globe.