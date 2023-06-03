Harrison Ford sets record straight on feud with Brad Pitt on ‘The Devil's Own’ set

Harrison Ford got candid about the fall-out he had with Hollywood hunk Brad Pitt on the set of their 1997 thriller The Devil’s Own.

The Indiana Jones star tried to explain what went on with him and the Babylon star when they worked on the film 25 years ago.

Setting the record straight, Ford explained to Esquire that he and Pitt had a disagreement about the director of the action thriller film.

"Brad developed the script,” Ford told the outlet. “Then they offered me the part. I saved my comments about the character and the construction of the thing — I admired Brad."

"I admire Brad,” the 80-year-old star reiterated, before adding, “I think he’s a wonderful actor. He’s a really decent guy.”

“But we couldn’t agree on a director until we came to Alan Pakula, who I had worked with before [1990’s Presumed Innocent] but Brad had not,” he added.

“Brad had this complicated character, and I wanted a complication on my side so that it wasn’t just a good-and-evil battle. And that’s when I came up with the bad-shooting thing," Ford said.

Ford went on to reveal how everything changed afterwards when he tried to give his character a hint of dilemma.

“I worked with a writer — but then all the sudden we’re shooting, and we didn’t have a script that Brad and I agreed on," he said. "Each of us had different ideas about it.”

“I understand why he wanted to stay with his point of view, and I wanted to stay with my point of view—or I was imposing my point of view, and it’s fair to say that that’s what Brad felt.

“It was complicated,” he concluded. “I like the movie very much. Very much.”