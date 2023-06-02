Carrie meets Aidan once more in 'And Just Like That' season 2 trailer

Carrie Bradshaw is moving on in life. In the newest preview for the revival series And Just Like That for Sex and the City viewers will Carrie's old flame Aidan return (played by John Corbett).



Aidan’s return is a sign that Carrie (portrayed by Sarah Jessica Parker) is stepping back into the dating world after the passing of her husband, Mr. Big (played by Chris Noth).

And Just Like That trailer also shows Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), her closest friends, navigating the challenges of raising children while balancing their relationships and marriages in the vibrant city of New York.

The new teaser comes on the back of the announcement that Kim Cattrall will be reprising the role of Samantha in a one-off scene for the second season. Showrunner Michael Patrick King had previously denied the possibility of Kim Cattral returning to the series.

“There was no thought that Kim would ever participate in ‘And Just Like That’ because she’s said what she had said…You have to look at the reality of something: You can literally not make an actress play a part,” King explained.

“Magically thinking, it’s great to have Samantha [but] I have no realistic expectation of Kim Cattrall ever appearing again.”

Season 2 cast also includes Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang, and Alexa Swinton.

And Just Like That Season 2 will make a 2-episode debut on June 22 on Max.