Jibran Nasir picked up forcibly, says his wife Mansha Pasha

Actress Mansha Pasha, the wife of the esteemed social activist, lawyer, and politician Jibran Nasir, revealed that her husband was forcibly taken away by a group of armed individuals.
In a video shared on social media on Thursday, Pasha recounted the incident, saying it took place while they were returning home after a late dinner Thursday night. Their car was intercepted by approximately 15 armed men traveling in a white double-cabin vehicle, she disclosed.
Pasha said that these individuals, who were carrying firearms, forcibly took hold of Jibran Nasir and whisked him away.
Mansha Pasha called upon the public for their support and prayers. She appealed to everyone to stand in solidarity with her husband and pray for his safe and prompt return.
