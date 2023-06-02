Microsoft bolsters AI capabilities with coreWeave partnership

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. CNBC

Microsoft is making significant investments in cloud computing infrastructure to meet the growing demand for AI-powered services.

The company has reportedly agreed to spend billions of dollars over several years on startup CoreWeave, which offers simplified access to Nvidia's powerful GPUs for running AI models. Microsoft's investment in CoreWeave aims to ensure that OpenAI's viral ChatGPT chatbot has sufficient computing power.

OpenAI relies on Microsoft's Azure cloud infrastructure for its computational needs. The deal with CoreWeave comes as a response to the increasing demand for Microsoft's infrastructure, as the company seeks additional ways to tap into Nvidia's GPUs.

CoreWeave, which recently raised $200 million in funding, has experienced substantial revenue growth and has become valued at $2 billion. The startup's funding includes investments from hedge fund Magnetar Capital and Nvidia. CoreWeave provides computing power at a significantly lower cost compared to traditional cloud providers and offers various Nvidia GPUs, including the A100 for AI and high-performance computing and the A40 for visual computing.

The demand for generative AI has surged since OpenAI introduced its ChatGPT chatbot, prompting companies like Google to integrate generative AI into their own products. Microsoft has also been developing chatbots for its services such as Bing and Windows. To meet this demand, Microsoft needs additional access to Nvidia's GPUs, and the deal with CoreWeave ensures a steady supply.

Nvidia's stock price has seen significant growth this year, driven by increased demand for data centers related to generative AI and large language models. CoreWeave's computing power, which is 80% less expensive than legacy cloud providers, is an attractive option for clients who struggle to obtain sufficient GPU power from major cloud providers. CoreWeave's ability to deliver cost-effective computing power has contributed to its success in the market.

Microsoft's investment in CoreWeave is part of the company's broader strategy to remain at the forefront of the AI boom. By securing access to CoreWeave's GPU infrastructure, Microsoft can continue to provide the necessary computational resources for OpenAI's AI models, including ChatGPT.

With the AI industry experiencing rapid growth, Microsoft's investments in AI infrastructure and partnerships with startups like CoreWeave demonstrate the company's commitment to meeting the increasing demand for AI-powered services.