Megan Thee Stallion talks ‘balance’ and ‘healing’: ‘Working on myself’

Megan Thee Stallion has just worn her heart on her sleeve, and gotten candid about her healing journey.
Stallion weighed in on everything during her most recent interview with InStyle magazine.
She hinted at her new bid for a better lifestyle, while telling the outlet, “Fans can expect new music when I'm in a better place,” but “right now, I'm focused on healing.”
She also went on to note that its because “the music and entertainment industry can be a grind, so it's important to take time off and avoid burning out. Life is all about balance.”
This admission has come shortly after the rapper was seen in attendance at the wedding of soccer player Romelu Lukaku, in Lake Como.
For those unversed, all of this has come shortly after rumors of her breakup from boyfriend Pardison ‘Pardi’ Fontaine began circulating across social media platforms.
