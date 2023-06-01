Henry Cavill 'loves' 'The Flash' Supergirl Sasha Calle

During an interview with EW, Calle, who plays Kara Zor-El, Clark Kent's Kryptonian relative, revealed she met Cavill and sought his approval for the role.

"Yes, I met him," she continued. "I met him actually after the movie was done, months later. I gave him a big hug. You know, it's Henry Cavill, man! Our Man of Steel. He is kind and very proper, and it was a great experience."

"I asked him, 'Did I make you proud, cuz? Does Superman approve?'" she continues. "And he was like, 'Absolutely. You did a phenomenal job.' I think, to me, that meant the world because it's Henry Cavill, Man of Steel," Calle added.

In other news, The Flash producer Barbara Muschietti dispelled the previous reports claiming Warner Bros. after Ezra Miller controversies, mulled shutting down the DC movie.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the producer responded to the reported movie shelved option as, "Not at all. No. That was never real."

Moreover, Andy Muschietti talked about Miller's recovery, who uses they/them pronouns.

"We have a lot of empathy in general for people who need help, especially with mental health issues. That's why they are taking the necessary steps to deal with their recovery, and we support them in that.

The Flash is set to release in on June 16 in theatres.