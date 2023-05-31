 
Wednesday May 31, 2023
Shaan recalls being in 'disbelief' after hearing about KK's sudden demise

By Web Desk
May 31, 2023
KK's sudden demise left the enitre world in shock

Singer Shaan recently recalled how he was left in disbelief when he heard about KK's sudden death. 

Shaan, in conversation to a publication, revealed that he was shocked to hear about the sudden death of KK. He recalled how everyone was in a state of disbelief after hearing that he died due to a heart attack.

The Chand Sifarish singer added: "KK and I were like family. So when I heard the news about his death last year, I was in disbelief.”

“I thought it was a prank. But when I realised it was true, I was shattered. He was among the most disciplined people around.”

Shaan further said: “He wouldn’t smoke or drink, and was perfect as far as striking a work-life balance was concerned. The fact that he’d get a heart attack was something no one could believe. I can’t believe it’s been a year since he left us.”

KK collapsed on May 31 while performing live in Kolkata. He was widely-known for numerous hit songs like Tadap Tadap, Yaaron Dosti, Khuda Jaane, Aankhon Mein Teri Ajab Si and many more, reports Zoom.