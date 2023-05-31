Shaan recalls being in 'disbelief' after hearing about KK's sudden demise

Singer Shaan recently recalled how he was left in disbelief when he heard about KK's sudden death.
Shaan, in conversation to a publication, revealed that he was shocked to hear about the sudden death of KK. He recalled how everyone was in a state of disbelief after hearing that he died due to a heart attack.
The Chand Sifarish singer added: "KK and I were like family. So when I heard the news about his death last year, I was in disbelief.”
“I thought it was a prank. But when I realised it was true, I was shattered. He was among the most disciplined people around.”
Shaan further said: “He wouldn’t smoke or drink, and was perfect as far as striking a work-life balance was concerned. The fact that he’d get a heart attack was something no one could believe. I can’t believe it’s been a year since he left us.”
KK collapsed on May 31 while performing live in Kolkata. He was widely-known for numerous hit songs like Tadap Tadap, Yaaron Dosti, Khuda Jaane, Aankhon Mein Teri Ajab Si and many more, reports Zoom.
Britney Spears shares two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber recently hung out with the model’s famous parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber...
Deepika Padukone has already signed a deal with Hollywood's ICM talent agency
Kanye West rebuilding his life after getting cancelled by major brands over his anti-semitic comments
Sanjay Dutt was sentenced to imprisonment for illegal possession of arms concerning the Mumbai blast case in 1993
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough settled their legal dispute over late Lisa Marie Presely’s Graceland estate this...