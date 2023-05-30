Sonam Bajwa opens up about rejecting Bollywood films over kissing scenes

Sonam Bajwa has revealed that she turned down several Bollywood projects due to kissing scenes on screen

Sonam Bajwa, an actress known for her work in Punjabi cinema, openly shared her intentional choice to reject offers from Hindi movies, driven by her concerns about maintaining her image in Punjab.

She openly expressed her unease with performing kissing scenes on-screen, but also mentioned that her parents have become more supportive of her acting decisions.

“I said no to a couple of things in Bollywood because I was like, 'Is Punjab going to be OK with it?'", she explained.

Sonam further expressed the prevailing mindset that families are the primary audience and considered their potential reactions. She admitted being apprehensive about performing a kissing scene in a film, fearing the response from the people who have shaped her identity.

Reflecting on her choices, Sonam acknowledged that she should have given more thought before rejecting those projects.

“It was a couple of years ago, I spoke to my mom and dad about it. They were like, ‘Yes, if it’s for a film, it’s fine’. And I was so shocked."

"Why did I not speak to them first? So many things we assume in our head. I was so shy to discuss this with my parents, and they were like, ‘Koi nahi, je film liya, koi chakkar ni (It’s for a film, there’s no problem)’," Sonam added.

Sonam further said that she recognizes the evolving tastes of Punjabi audiences, but she highlighted that families remain the primary target demographic. This emphasis on family viewership limits experimentation with genres in the Punjabi industry, causing frustration for actors who seek diverse roles.