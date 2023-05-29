'You think it is a big crisis for me, I don't': Imran Khan on current political conundrum

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. — Instagram/@imrankhan.pti

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday claimed that the current political situation of an ongoing crackdown and exodus of party leaders after the May 9 riots was not a "big crisis" for him.

Speaking during an interview with BBC, the ousted prime minister — who is facing a number of court cases since his disqualification — said: "You think it is a big crisis for me, I don't."

Khan, while talking about the upcoming general elections in the country, said his position will only be weakened if he loses the vote bank.

However, dozens of the party's bigwigs including Shireen Mazari, Ali Zaidi and Fawad Chaudhry among others have parted ways with Khan citing attacks on the military installations as the reason.

"Firstly, we will fill in all the positions of people who have left," he said, adding, "So have younger blood, newer people coming in. They'll probably get arrested, too."

Khan also said that it is possible that he will be put in jail and added that he is watching the whole scenario and waiting. "The idea that I would give in to this or I will accept this and keep quiet about it, it's not going to happen."

The deposed prime minister also questioned how will Pakistan benefit by getting him out of the race. "I wonder what they want to achieve from all of this."

Talking about the May 9 riots that led to the PTI workers damaging public properties and storming military installations almost across the country, Khan said: "I have never talked to any party worker in a way that would lead to incidents like this."

He added: "The term red line means a country where there is no rule of law and people are picked up."

He went on to say that if "I am put in jail then there will be a reaction".

The PTI chairman also said that elections would take place this year in any case. "We will campaign for this election no matter what."