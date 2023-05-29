Why did actor Arnold Schwarzenegger thank Pakistanis?

US actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger arrives for the premiere of "Fubar" at The Grove in Los Angeles, California, on May 22, 2023. — AFP

Legendary actor Arnold Schwarzenegger thanked his Pakistani fans for supporting his first-ever newly-released TV show "FUBAR".



The action superstar expressed his gratitude after a Pakistani fan on Twitter posted a picture showing that "FUBAR" was trending at number one on Netflix in the South Asian country.

"Thank you to my fans in Pakistan!" wrote the actor, who is also the former governor of California, in reply to the social media user's tweet.

This is the first time the American and Austrian actor has played a role in a TV series. Schwarzenegger is the star as well as the executive producer of the action-comedy spy series.

"FUBAR", which is created by Nick Santora, premiered on May 25.

Schwarzenegger, who stars a Luke Brunner, is a veteran CIA operative on the cusp of retirement. However, his retirement plans are put on hold as he is called for the one last undercover mission — saving another operative that just so happens to be his daughter.

"The series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humour," according to Netflix.