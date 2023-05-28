K-pop and Seventeen’s The8 gives unique advice to fans wanting to be idols

Arena HOMME+ asked him and Wonwoo for their advice on becoming artists like them

Th8 from the K-pop group Seventeen had unique advice for their fans who want to become idols in the future. Arena HOMME+ asked him and Wonwoo for their advice on becoming artists like them.

The8 immediately responded, saying: “Please think about it one more time!”

His quick answer made Wonwoo burst into laughter but he grew more serious as he added that they should be cautious and think it through before stepping into the field. “Please consider if it will fit you well or not and if you truly like it.”

Wonwoo then picked it up where his teammate left off, excitedly adding: “If you’ve made up your mind, I hope to see you on stage!”

The group are currently in the process of promoting their latest album FML along with its bold title track Super. The comeback has been a huge success, breaking several records and claiming multiple wins.

The Super Challenge has been trending across several social media platforms as well, with many idols like Le Sserafim and Itzy joining in on the trend.