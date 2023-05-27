VIDEO: US university awards honorary diploma to dog

In a surprising incident, a United States university conferred an honorary diploma on a service dog for attending all the classes with its owner Grace Mariani — a special student — at the varsity.
As per the details, the service dog — Justin — stole the spotlight at a graduation ceremony at Seton Hall University in New Jersey when it was awarded the honorary diploma.
In a video shared by the university on its official Twitter handle, Mariani — a graduate student — and Justin, can be seen being presented with the degree and diploma respectively by Seton Hall President Joseph E. Nyre.
Mariani received a bachelor of science in education degree, while Justin was presented with an honorary diploma for attending all of his owner's classes, according to UPI.
The student said she plans to teach elementary and special education, and Justin will remain by her side in her career.
The video went viral on social media soon after it was shared by the university.
Reacting to the video, a netizen said, "Was great to have been in same training class at Canine Companions as Grace and Justin! What a wonderful moment!"
Another user congratulated her and thanked the university for sharing this "special moment".
