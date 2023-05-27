 
May 27, 2023
Weird

VIDEO: US university awards honorary diploma to dog

Service dog had attended all the classes of its master at Seton Hall University

By Web Desk
May 27, 2023
Seton Halls Joseph E. Nyre presents an honorary diploma to a students service dog named Justin during a graduation ceremony at the varsity, in this still taken from a video. — Twitter/@SetonHall
Seton Hall's Joseph E. Nyre presents an honorary diploma to a student's service dog named Justin during a graduation ceremony at the varsity, in this still taken from a video. — Twitter/@SetonHall    

In a surprising incident, a United States university conferred an honorary diploma on a service dog for attending all the classes with its owner Grace Mariani — a special student — at the varsity.

As per the details, the service dog — Justin — stole the spotlight at a graduation ceremony at Seton Hall University in New Jersey when it was awarded the honorary diploma.

In a video shared by the university on its official Twitter handle, Mariani — a graduate student — and Justin, can be seen being presented with the degree and diploma respectively by Seton Hall President Joseph E. Nyre.

Mariani received a bachelor of science in education degree, while Justin was presented with an honorary diploma for attending all of his owner's classes, according to UPI.

The student said she plans to teach elementary and special education, and Justin will remain by her side in her career.

The video went viral on social media soon after it was shared by the university.

Reacting to the video, a netizen said, "Was great to have been in same training class at Canine Companions as Grace and Justin! What a wonderful moment!"

Another user congratulated her and thanked the university for sharing this "special moment".