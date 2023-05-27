Priyanka Chopra reveals she never wanted to do ‘stereotypical part’ in Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra has recently addressed diversity in Hollywood.



In a new interview with Filmfare, PeeCee said, “They need to do a lot more.”

“If you think about leading ladies, how many Indian leading roles have you seen? There are so few we have seen coming into Hollywood. In the last five years, there has been a big demand from actors who say, I don't want to be a sidekick anymore. I know I did,” explained the 40-year-old.

After coming to Hollywood, the Quantico star pointed out that she had “many meetings with the producers where she put forward the condition that she didn’t want to do “stereotypical parts”.

PeeCee told the outlet, “I said I don't want to do it. I'm going to work hard for you because I know my damn job. I'll come onto the set and do 10 percent more than what you asked for, or maybe even 20 percent. I will be better than anyone you've cast because I'm not afraid of working hard.”

“It requires selling yourself. And I hope that maybe by seeing me and other female South Asian talents at the forefront for example, Simone Ashley in Bridgerton, Mindy Kaling in The Mindy Project or Deepika Padukone, Hollywood will get used to the fact that this is normal,” proclaimed the Baywatch actress.

In the end, she added, “I'm hoping that's what the next generation of actresses inherits from my generation of actresses.”