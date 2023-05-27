Angela Bassett pours rich tribute to Tina Turner

Angela Bassett has offered a powerful tribute to legendary musician Tina Turner, in which she revealed her last words to her.

Taking to Instagram, the Black Panther star shared, “How do we say farewell to a woman who owned her pain and trauma and used it as a means to help change the world?”

She continued, “Through her courage in telling her story, her commitment to stay the course in her life, no matter the sacrifice, and her determination to carve out a space in rock and roll for herself and for others who look like her, Tina Turner showed others who lived in fear what a beautiful future filled with love, compassion, and freedom should look like.

“Her final words to me – for me – were “You never mimicked me. Instead, you reached deep into your soul, found your inner Tina, and showed her to the world,” the actor concluded.

“I shall hold these words close to my heart for the rest of my days. I am honored to have known Tina Turner. I am humbled to have helped show her to the world.”

It is pertinent to mention that Bassett played the Queen of Rock’n’Roll in the 1993 film What’s Love Got to Do With It, based on Turner’s life and career.