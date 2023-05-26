Taylor Swift releases new edition of 'Snow on the Beach' with more Lana Del Rey

Taylor Swift fans asked for more Lana Del Rey on duo’s collaborative track "Snow on the Beach" from the album "Midnights."

Responding to Swifties' request, Taylor Swift has released the deluxe edition of "Midnights" called "Midnights (Til Dawn Edition)," featuring an increased presence of Lana Del Rey.

When the song was first released, fans were surprised by Del Rey's minimal appearance on the duet, where she mainly provided background vocals. In response to the feedback, Swift tweeted that she and Del Rey went back to the studio specifically to record more of Lana's vocals for "Snow on the Beach."

In an interview with Billboard, Del Rey mentioned that she wasn't aware she was the only featured artist on the song. She expressed that if she had known, she would have sung the entire second verse as Swift had wanted.

Del Rey explained that her focus as a featured artist is to contribute to the song's production, and she appreciated the opportunity to bridge her musical worlds with Taylor and producer Jack Antonoff.

Apart from the updated version of "Snow on the Beach," the "Midnights (Til Dawn Edition)" deluxe album includes the Ice Spice remix of "Karma," the previously exclusive to Target track "Hits Different," and the 3am tracks.

Moreover, there is a new song called "You're Losing Me," which is available on the tour-only CD version of the deluxe edition.