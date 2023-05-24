Shakira interested in dating Jimmy Butler after ditching Tom Cruise?

File Footage

Fans of Shakira have been going wild creating theories about the singer’s love life as they paired her with Lewis Hamilton and now they are claiming she is dating Jummy Butler.

After reports emerged that the Waka Waka singer has politely refused Tom Cruise after he made advances to her, it has been claimed that she ditched the superstar for Bulter.

Social media users started the speculation after the mother-of-three attended a game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat.

Further fueling the rumours, the two started following each other on Instagram, claimed a fan account of the Columbian singer.

"Miami Heat player Jimmy Butler and Shakira both followed each other on Instagram after Shakira attended last night’s game," the Shakira fan account said.

The news left the singer’s fan in awe as they loved the idea of a possible romance between Shakira and Butler as one wrote, "Championship guaranteed.”

"we have never seen a playoff performer like 2023 Jimmy Butler. we're witnessing history in the making," one user quipped.

"I will be listening intently to tonight postgame locker room music," joked another.

To note, Butler is in a longtime relationship with girlfriend Kaitlin Nowak and even shares a daughter with her but his fans are convinced they have parted ways.



