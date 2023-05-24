IHC orders PTI leader Asad Umar's immediate release subject to undertaking

PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar seen in this still from a public gathering. — AFP/File

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar's arrest null and void, while ordering his immediate release after submission of an undertaking.



Umar had been arrested under the Section 3 of Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) on May 10, a day after violence ensued amid countrywide protests against the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, from the premises of IHC due to allegedly provoking party workers.

The court directed the former federal minister to submit an undertaking affirming that he would abstain from creating agitation and inciting workers, and also delete two of his tweets.

"Forget about your political career if you deviate from the undertaking" said IHC's Justice Mian Gul Hassan while addressing Umar.

At this, Umar's lawyer Babar Awan assured the court of compliance with the orders.

"They will not spare you until you hold a press conference [to denounce May 9 violence]," the justice said.

At this, Awan maintained that they wouldn't hold a press conference.

Later, the court told Umar to submit the undertaking for not violating Section 144, recalling that the court had asked the same from Qureshi.

On Tuesday, the IHC also ordered the release of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi after he submitted his undertaking affirming that he would abstain from creating agitation and inciting workers. However, was rearrested minutes after being released from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail.

But the former foreign minister expressed reluctance to give such an undertaking in clear words and, as a consequence of the non-submission of the undertaking, the court did not issue a written decision for his release.

Qureshi was also among the various top PTI leaders who had been detained from Islamabad within 24 hours of the outbreak of violent protests.

