VIDEO: Massive alligator seen strolling in suburban Houston

Representational image of an alligator. — AFP/File

An 11-foot alligator on Sunday night was seen strolling in suburban Missouri City in Houston, the United States.

Cornealous Greigg Jr — a citizen — said he was heading towards his home from work when he saw the animal on the side of the road near Crown Valley Drive.

"I saw his eyes. I didn't see him, I saw his eyes," Greigg told KTRK-TV in Houston about first spotting the gator.

"So, it made me do a U-turn, and then when I did the U-turn, I drove slow, and then I saw him. He was ginormous. He was huge. I've never seen one that big up close."



Meanwhile, he dialled 911 and informed the authorities about the incident.

After being informed, the officials reached the spot and started making efforts to capture the giant animal.

According to trappers, it took three hours to wrangle the 1,200-pound alligator onto a wrecker truck after it put up "quite a fight."

The job of shutting the gator's mouth and hoisting it onto a vehicle for removal fell to Timothy DeRamus, with the local State of Texas alligator patrol.

"I had to get his mouth secure and taped up. He kept throwing the rope and towel off, snapping his jaws, and swinging his tail at me," said DeRamus, who estimated the gator's age at 85 years old.

"We see these animals pretty often, so if you don't mess with him, he won't mess with you," he said, adding, "A lot of our neighbours walk their dogs, they run, walk by reading books and the worse thing to do is wake up in the morning and there's an alligator at your front door."