Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain ‘quits PTI’ over May 9 mayhem

Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain addressing a press conference in Lahore, on May 22, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/GeoNews

LAHORE: Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain — younger brother of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain — on Monday withdrew his support for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over the May 9 incidents and hoped that his elder brother would welcome the returnees.

Addressing a press conference after meeting his elder brother at Muslim League House, Wajahat said that he and his son, Chaudhry Hussain Elahi, have returned.

“Perhaps, those who created cracks [within the family] are filling it,” said the ex-PTI leader without naming anyone.

It is pertinent to mention that Wajahat had thrown his weight behind then-Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi when the latter left the PML-Q and joined the PTI last year.

Speaking on the occasion, Wajahat claimed that he had never been associated with or a member of the PTI.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI leaders have started leaving the party after the incidents that took place across the country following the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9.

At least eight people were killed and dozens of others sustained injuries during the days-long protests with internet services also remaining suspended for over 72 hours across the country.

In their bid to demand Khan’s release, the enraged mob attacked sensitive national institutions and buildings — including the GHQ and Lahore Corps Commander House (Jinnah House) — on May 9.

The protesters also desecrated the martyrs’ monument and set Radio Pakistan’s building on fire.

Wajahat said: “Entire Pakistan condemns the May 9 incidents.” He maintained that he was ready to take back his words if someone’s sentiments were hurt by them.

“It will be better if he does not blame anyone,” Wajahat added.

Hinting at joining the PML-Q, he said: "I think Chaudhry Shujaat will welcome the returnees.”

He hoped that his family would unite again in the future.

Reacting to Wajahat's decision, Moonis Elahi — son of the PTI president — said that his uncle was not in touch with them.

Speaking to Geo News, he said: “I am not in touch with Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, he’s not in contact and I can’t say why he has left the PTI. Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and I are very much part of the PTI and we stand by Imran Khan.”

Differences within ranks

Differences within the ranks of PML-Q surfaced when Chaudhry Shujaat's last-minute move helped PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz retain the chief minister of Punjab's position in July 2022.

The Punjab Assembly had chosen to retain Hamza as the province's chief minister once again in the face of a formidable PTI as he defeated his rival Elahi in the run-off election — held in line with the Supreme Court's order.

The odds were against Hamza, the joint candidate of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), as the PTI seemingly had the majority with 178 votes of their own and 10 of the PML-Q.

But just minutes before the session, the PML-Q chief had written a letter to then-deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari in which he told them that he had directed the party’s lawmakers to vote for Hamza.

After the counting of the votes was done, the deputy speaker read out the letter sent to him by the PML-Q president and citing Article 63A of the Constitution, rejected 10 votes cast by PML-Q members.

On June 8, Hussain announced to part ways with the PML-Q.

On June 25, Wajahat announced launching a new political party. Giving reasons for his decision, he said: “Tariq Bashir Cheema has divided our family while Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has been made hostage by his sons.”

He alleged that Shujaat's son, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, was seeking dollars from PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, adding that Salik has nothing to do with the politics of Gujrat.