Larry David opposed 'Barry' S4, Bill Hader reveals

Larry David argued to end HBO's hit drama Barry on season 3, as the show's lead star Bill Hader recounted the conversation with him.

Appearing on the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast, It Chapter Two star recalled Curb Your Enthusiasm star's opinion that the dark-comedy drama should end with season 3.

"'That's it, right?'" David asked Hader after the last season ended.

"I said, 'No, we have a whole new season. And he went, 'Why?' I go, 'Well, I think there's more story to tell.' And he's like, 'But it's done.'"

In other news, Hader opened up on his experience of direction and mingling with co-actors on Barry.

During an interview with Indiewire, the actor said, "Having a clear vision of what I want is incredibly beneficial."

He continued, "It's challenging for actors when directors are unsure of their vision and reject their ideas. In my opinion, that's not true directing. As an actor, I find it frustrating when directors behave that way. So I strive to be precise about my expectations. Together, we work towards achieving those goals, and I'm there to support and appreciate their work."

Barry's finale is set to premiere on May 21.