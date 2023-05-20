Arab League rejects 'foreign interferences' in internal affairs of member nations

This handout group picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace on May 19, 2023 shows leaders of member countries in the Arab League. — AFP

The need for unity to ensure security and stability in the region was reiterated by member countries in the Jeddah Declaration, as the 32nd summit of the Arab League came to end.

The bloc, during the summit which convened in Jeddah, rejected "foreign interferences" in the internal affairs of Arab countries.

"[We] completely reject supporting the formation of armed militias… [and warn] that internal military conflicts will only aggravate people’s suffering," the declaration mentioned.

Member national also discussed the region's several pertinent issues including the decades-long Palestinian-Israeli dispute and regional developments focused on Yemen, Libya, Lebanon and Sudan.

Palestine was declared a central cause by member countries, which reaffirmed the nation's right "to absolute authority over all territories occupied in 1967, including east Jerusalem."

The importance of “activating the Arab Peace Initiative" — proposed by the Saudi Kingdom and endorsed by the Arab League in the Beirut summit in 2002 — was also voiced by the member countries.



The league's concluding statement mentioned how the Israel-Palestinian violence has continued to intensify for months with raids by the Israeli military and settler violence in West Bank becoming a frequent affair.

"Since January, more than 140 Palestinians and at least 19 Israelis and foreigners have been killed in the West Bank and Israel," Al Arabiya reported.

Syria's return to the league after more than a decade-long hiatus and isolation in the region was also welcomed by the bloc. Member countries hoped the major development will promote stability and unity within Syria.

"[We] must intensify Arab efforts to help Syria resolve its crisis,” the declaration stated.

Syria remained suspended by the 22-member bloc from November 2011 due to its regime's lethal crackdown on protests, which turned into a conflict and claimed the lives of over 500,000 people as well as caused displacement of millions.

The league's member countries also spoke about the ongoing situation in Sudan between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and its army with member countries rejecting "foreign interferences that inflame the conflict and threaten regional security and stability."



League's members called for unity and dialogue among the warring sides.

On the issue of Yemen, the bloc reiterated support for all the international and regional efforts aimed at reaching a political solution to the years-long warfare which has killed thousands of people leaving millions reliant on international support.

Casualties sharply decreased after a a UN-brokered ceasefire last year in April, but fighting has mostly remained halted since the expiration of the truce in October.

Member states, on Lebanon, have urged authorities to elect a president and constitute a cabinet "as soon as possible," for executing economic reforms and tackle the ongoing crisis in the country.