Eddie Murphy confirmed to star as Inspector Clouseau in MGM’s reboot of ‘Pink Panther’

Eddie Murphy is gearing up to look for clues with his magnifying glasses as he is set to star as Inspector Clouseau in MGM’s upcoming reboot of Pink Panther, Variety reported.



The reboot of the classic property will be directed by Sonic the Hedgehog filmmaker Jeff Fowler. Chris Bremner will be penning the script, while Rideback’s Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich serve as producers alongside Larry Mirisch and Julie Andrews.

The iconic comedy-mystery franchise, The Pink Panther, began with the 1963 comedy film starring Peter Sellers as Inspector Jacques Clouseau.

Sellers then went on to reprise the role in 1964’s A Shot in the Dark, 1975’s The Return of the Pink Panther, 1976’s The Pink Panther Strikes Again and 1978’s Revenge of the Pink Panther.

The role has also been inhabited by Alan Arkin, Roger Moore and Steve Martin.

The memorable show features the adventures of bumbling Inspector Clouseau involving a jewel called the Pink Panther. A cartoon panther appeared in the opening credits, and became popular in his own right, starring in cartoons over the decades.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new feature project would be a live-action/CG hybrid and would combine both traditions.

The premise takes a buddy cop movie tone to the proceedings with the Inspector and Panther teaming up for the first time ever on the big-screen. Insiders also classified the project as still in the deep development stages.