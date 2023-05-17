VIDEO: Imaan Mazari tells off mom Shireen Mazari in typical 'desi millennial' daughter style

Human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari-Hazir channelled her typical "desi millennial" daughter avatar after she was seen telling off her mother, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Shireen Mazari inside the premises of the district and sessions court in Islamabad.



The PTI senior vice-president walked out of the courtroom making a victory sign celebrating her release, but her daughter was in no mood to see her mother pose for optics.

Imaan turned towards her mother pulling her hand down to make her stop, but Dr Mazari once again raised her hand making a victory sign with a wide smile on her face as soon as her daughter walked in front of her.

This cute and funny moment between the mother and daughter gave netizens something to chuckle about with many able to relate with the the relationship between both the politician and Imaan.

In a video, shared by a journalist named Rizwan Ghazali on Twitter, the cute banter between the mother-duo daughter has resulted in funny outtakes.

Journalist Sahar Habib Ghazi wrote: "Imaan Mazari is all of us desi millennial children who grew up with 20,000 rules and discipline from our parents and now ALSO have to deal with our ziddi 70 years+ parents and their high risk choices."

"Shukar! something about Iman and Shireen mazaris relationship reminds me of mine with my mum," tweeted journalist Nosheen Abbas.

Shehbaz Taseer, son of late Punjab governor Salman Taseer, said Imaan resembled his elder brother for his cautious advice on his Twitter use.

"Iman is @shehryar_taseer every time I’m about to tweet," he tweeted.

A Twitter user, Faizan Khan, wrote that the mother-daughter duo have a cute relationship.

"Hassan & Hafeezullah Niazi , Iman and Shireen Mazari have a very cute relationship. They differ on politics but are connected by unique relationship," he wrote.

"Story of every household nowadays :)," tweeted PTI member Azhar Mashwani.



