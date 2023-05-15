World's oldest dog, Bobi, marks incredible 31st birthday milestone

Bobi, the world's oldest dog.—Guinness world records

Bobi, the beloved Portuguese dog officially recognized as the world's oldest by Guinness World Records in February, joyfully celebrated his 31st birthday on Thursday. The celebration took place in Conqueiros, a serene rural village in southern Portugal, where Bobi's devoted family resides.

The birthday festivities, as detailed in the news release, were planned to capture the essence of a "very traditional" Portuguese party. With over 100 guests expected, the event promised to be a memorable affair, highlighted by a captivating performance from a dance troupe.

Owner Leonel Costa shared with Guinness that Bobi's status as the world's oldest dog has brought him immense attention and adoration. Journalists and admirers from around the world have flocked to meet and capture moments with Bobi, a testament to his remarkable longevity.

Despite his senior age, Bobi remains in good health. However, Costa recently arranged for a check-up due to concerns about the strain caused by frequent visitors. Costa explained that the numerous photo sessions and Bobi's repeated movements during those occasions presented challenges for the ageing dog.

Bobi belongs to the purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo breed, renowned in Portugal for its ability to guard livestock. As he has grown older, Bobi has faced difficulties with walking and experienced a decline in eyesight, as Costa revealed.

Costa attributes Bobi's remarkable longevity, in part, to the tranquil and harmonious environment in which he lives. Bobi's distinction as both the oldest living dog currently and the oldest dog ever recorded is a testament to his exceptional lifespan, according to Guinness. Remarkably, Costa was just 8 years old when Bobi became a cherished member of their family.

Reflecting on Bobi's significance, Costa expressed the sentimental value the dog holds. Bobi serves as a living connection to loved ones who have since passed away, including Costa's father, brother, and grandparents, evoking cherished memories of their presence.

In summary, Bobi's 31st birthday celebration marked a momentous occasion for the world's oldest dog. Surrounded by love and admiration, Bobi's impressive longevity and enduring presence serve as a poignant reminder of cherished family members and the joy he brings to those around him.