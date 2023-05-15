Thailand's army-backed government ousted as opposition wins majorty in elections

Thai voters have delivered a resounding rejection of nearly a decade of military-backed rule, as election results reveal their strong disapproval and preference for pro-democracy opposition parties. The progressive Move Forward Party (MFP) is poised to emerge as the largest party, potentially sparking a clash with Thailand's influential royalist-military establishment.
Despite a high turnout and the victory of these opposition parties, concerns persist over potential interference and subsequent instability. With 97% of polling stations reporting, the MFP secured the highest number of votes, followed by the Pheu Thai party and Prayut's United Thai Nation party. This outcome is a significant blow to Pheu Thai, previously led by Thaksin Shinawatra, as it breaks their streak of winning most seats since 2001.
While the MFP and Pheu Thai plan to discuss coalition possibilities, they may face challenges due to the military-favouring 2017 constitution. The selection of the new prime minister involves a joint decision between elected MPs and junta-appointed senate members, giving the military an advantage.
There are also rumours of potential court-ordered dissolution for the MFP, similar to the fate of its predecessor, the Future Forward Party.
This election takes place after the 2020 protests that questioned the monarchy's power, which saw the MFP garnering support from younger generations, while Pheu Thai relied on its traditional rural base. Prime Minister Prayut, despite criticisms of the economy and pandemic response, expressed gratitude to voters and made a nationalist appeal.
Thailand's history includes a cycle of coups, protests, and dissolved parties, leaving uncertainty regarding the relationship between the powerful royalist-military elite and the MFP.
New York Times described the CNN broadcast of Trump as a preview of future political coverage
Corpse, which was kept in a freezer for over a year, was discovered in the town of Landgraaf in The Netherlands
The bus will operate on a 14-mile route and aim to transport approximately 10,000 passengers per week
Muharrem Ince previously got 30% votes as a candidate for the main opposition Republican People's Party five years ago
He should have put the votes back to the state legislature, says former US president
Several children among those martyred in third day of violence