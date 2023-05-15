Thailand's army-backed government ousted as opposition wins majorty in elections

Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat (C) leaves the partyâ€™s headquarters as votes continue to be counted, during Thailand´s general election in Bangkok on May 14, 2023. —AFP

Thai voters have delivered a resounding rejection of nearly a decade of military-backed rule, as election results reveal their strong disapproval and preference for pro-democracy opposition parties. The progressive Move Forward Party (MFP) is poised to emerge as the largest party, potentially sparking a clash with Thailand's influential royalist-military establishment.

Despite a high turnout and the victory of these opposition parties, concerns persist over potential interference and subsequent instability. With 97% of polling stations reporting, the MFP secured the highest number of votes, followed by the Pheu Thai party and Prayut's United Thai Nation party. This outcome is a significant blow to Pheu Thai, previously led by Thaksin Shinawatra, as it breaks their streak of winning most seats since 2001.

While the MFP and Pheu Thai plan to discuss coalition possibilities, they may face challenges due to the military-favouring 2017 constitution. The selection of the new prime minister involves a joint decision between elected MPs and junta-appointed senate members, giving the military an advantage.

There are also rumours of potential court-ordered dissolution for the MFP, similar to the fate of its predecessor, the Future Forward Party.

This election takes place after the 2020 protests that questioned the monarchy's power, which saw the MFP garnering support from younger generations, while Pheu Thai relied on its traditional rural base. Prime Minister Prayut, despite criticisms of the economy and pandemic response, expressed gratitude to voters and made a nationalist appeal.

Thailand's history includes a cycle of coups, protests, and dissolved parties, leaving uncertainty regarding the relationship between the powerful royalist-military elite and the MFP.