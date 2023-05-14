Prince William begins to plan his coronation?

Prince William, heir to the throne, has a different plan about his coronation in future, according to a new report.

The future king reportedly wants his official crowning ceremony to "look and feel different" from his father King Charles III's service.



A source close to the Prince of Wales, who was reportedly not closely consulted on the planning for his father's coronation, told the Sunday Times: "There is no way he will go down that route or anything like it." (Hmm, Maybe William’s will be, “You do you.”)



"Of course the prince and his team are reflective about the events of last week, and it is extremely important to him that it evolves to be relevant whenever it happens," they added.

Kate Middleton's hubby, who's one step closer to becoming king, has reportedly been "reflecting" on the events of last week with his closest friends and advisers.

The outlet, citing the source, claimed: "He is really thinking, how do we make his coronation feel most relevant in the future? He is mindful of the fact that in 20 years’ time, or whenever his time comes, how can the coronation be modern but also unifying to the nation and the Commonwealth? I think his coronation will look and feel quite different."

"Are courtiers sitting at Kensington Palace coming up with a grand plan about what the next Bridge will look like [London Bridge was the codeword for the late Queen’s death, and Forth Bridge for Prince Philip]? No. But of course the prince and his team are reflective about the events of last week, and it is extremely important to him that it evolves to be relevant whenever it happens," the source told the outlet.

It is to mention here that royal experts Marlene Koenig believes Charles knows "his time is shorter" in the role and sees himself as a caretaker of the throne for his eldest son , Prince William.

