Kate Middleton, Prince William resume royal duties following King Charles coronation

Prince William and Kate Middleton resumed their royal duties following King Charles coronation on Saturday.
The Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out and hosted a tea party in the Buckingham Palace gardens.
Later, they also posted stunning photos on their official Instagram handle with caption “Celebrating people who do extraordinary things”
The palace also shared Kate Middleton, Prince William, Princess Anne and others photos.
It was also disclosed that over 8000 guests were welcomed to Buckingham Palace for the second of the annual Garden Parties.
According to palace, “guests are invited in recognition of their public service, charity work, or for making a positive impact in their community.
“Hosted on behalf of The King by The Prince of Wales, His Royal Highness was joined by The Princess of Wales, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, The Princess Royal and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.”
Meghan Markle seen with former bodyguard of Kim Kardashian after skipping King Charles' coronation
Eagle-eyed King Charles prevented journalist from secretly filming his rehearsals
William and Kate slammed for 'removing' King Charles from Coronation Concert video
Who is the mother of Robert De Niro's seventh child?
King Charles and William won't backdown, expert warns Meghan and Harry
Prince Harry's allies repose full confidence in King Charles