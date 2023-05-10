Rape trial: Court orders Trump to pay $5m to writer E.Jean Carroll.—Twitter@CNN/file

In a major development, a federal jury in New York has delivered a significant verdict against former President Donald Trump. They found him responsible for sexually abusing and forcibly touching writer E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s, as well as defaming her by accusing her of fabricating the incident. As a result, the jury has awarded Carroll $5 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

The civil trial, which took place in US District Court in Lower Manhattan, concluded relatively quickly, with the jury reaching a decision in less than three hours. While they did not hold Trump liable for the rape allegation made by Carroll, they did find him accountable for the sexual assault and defamation claims brought against him.

The jury began deliberating the case after receiving final instructions from Judge Lewis Kaplan and a 10-question verdict form. This verdict is the outcome of a legal battle between Carroll and Trump, who had sought to have the case dismissed.

Carroll, now 79 years old, filed a lawsuit accusing Trump of sexually assaulting her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman store in the mid-1990s. Although the statute of limitations for the alleged rape had expired, Carroll pursued a civil claim of battery under a New York state law enacted in late 2022. This law created a one-year window for filing lawsuits related to sexual assaults that would otherwise be barred by the statute of limitations.

In addition to the assault, Carroll also accused Trump of defaming her by publicly denying her account of the incident. Trump vehemently denied the allegations, dismissing them as a "complete con job" and asserting that Carroll was not his "type." Despite being a front-runner in early polls for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, Trump did not testify during the trial. However, segments of his deposition from last year, conducted by Carroll's attorney, were presented as evidence.

During the trial, Carroll herself took the witness stand, and two women testified that she had confided in them about the alleged assault immediately after it occurred. Additionally, two other women testified that Trump had kissed and groped them without their consent in separate incidents that took place years apart.

The jury's verdict carries significant implications, as it holds a former president accountable for allegations of sexual misconduct and defamation. The outcome of this trial is likely to have far-reaching effects on future legal actions and public perception of Trump. It underscores the importance of addressing allegations of sexual assault and ensuring a fair and thorough legal process to investigate and resolve such claims.