Florence Welch breaks into tears as 'Dog Days' Featured in 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

'Guardians of the Galaxy' Vol 3 features Florence Welch’s single Dog Days

Florence Welch, the lead vocalist of Florence + The Machine, was moved to tears on Monday after hearing her song "Dog Days Are Over" featured in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3

The 36-year-old singer shared her emotional reaction to the characters dancing to her 2008 hit on TikTok.

Florence, who is a self-proclaimed superhero enthusiast, eagerly awaited the release of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3, which hit theaters on May 3.

The heartwarming clip of her laughing and crying as she heard her song has since gone viral on TikTok, amassing over two million views.

In her caption, the singer wrote: “So I cried all the way through this movie but when The Guardians of the Galaxy started dancing to Dog Days I really lost it.”

"Thank you so much for all the love for this moment. The superhero obsessed little girl in me can’t believe it happened ♥️ x,” she added.

One fan commented: “DOG DAYS IS IN GUARDIANS?? this has sold my ticket.”

Another added: “I was hysterically sobbing during this scene because they played dog days”.

Meanwhile a third added: “I had already cried 10 times and when I heard this song begin I went in for the 11th cry. It means so much to me and it’s such a perfect ending.”

The singer dropped a new single called Mermaids on April 21st, which was cut from the Dance Fever album but remains part of the Dance Fever Universe.