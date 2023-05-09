Dianna Agron calls Taylor Swift rumours: 'Wildly untrue'

Dianna Agron has dismissed the long-standing burning question that her friendship with Taylor Swift has something more than meets the eye.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, the 37-year-old clarified, "That is so interesting. I ... I mean, there have been many stories about my dating life that are so wildly untrue," adding, "That's funny."

Moreover, the Glee star was also asked that popstar 2012’s song 22 from the album Red was inspired by her, giving her name in the liner notes.

Agron responded, "Me? Oh, if only!"

"That's more because of a friendship than being the inspiration for the song," she continued. "But I would not be the person to ask about that. I cannot claim that!"

The singer also weighed in on her next film Clock on HULU.

"I think it was a sliding scale of appropriate to terribly inappropriate, and especially if you're playing a character who people find to be attractive.

Or you are a young person who people find to be fit in a box that they would like to put you in, which is 'young and sexy,'" adding, "That was the hardest thing for me to reconcile with."