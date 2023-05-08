Nick Cannon hits back against ‘deadbeat father’ accusation: ‘Being villainized’

Comic Nick Cannon recently sat for a candid heart-to-heart and responded to accusations that he’s not ‘hands on’ with his kids, and essentially a deadbeat father.

The resident funny-man weighed in on everything, during a chat with the Los Angeles Times Sunday.

There, he branded the accusations as ‘villainization’ and refuted it all.

“I’ve been villainized,” he started off by saying. “I hear all the time: ‘You can’t be present for all those children.’ So therefore I get this ‘deadbeat dad’ title.”

But “It’s not about what I do for you or what I say to you, it’s about how you feel when I’m with you. If you feel loved when you see your dad, that’s what’s gonna resonate.”

He attributed his massive brood to people-pleasing tendencies, and admitted that most of his partners are “in the same age group.”

Many of these women allegedly voiced fears surrounding their own biological clocks, during Covid-19.

“And I just wanted to give them what they desired. I kept saying, ‘I can handle it’.”

Cannon also made it clear that he makes around $100 million annually, and does not a traditional relationship with anyone.

“[As a man] who’s made his bones, you’re not looking to give half of what you built to someone you don’t even know,” he admitted in an attempt to explain.

Especially since Cannon admits he’d rather have someone who’s honest, over “someone who’s telling them they’re the only one but still f**** the neighbor.”

Cannon has also purchased homes for all the women who’ve carried his children, and “there’s nothing that they could ask [him] for” that he’d say no to.

Even conversations around vaccinations is something he leaves to the mothers, “and I go along with it.”

“This mom may love Ms. Rachel [videos], and this mom may love ‘Your Baby Can Read.’ I know that every mother is making decisions based off of love and what they believe is best for the child.”