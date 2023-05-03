Taliban refuse to lift ban on women’s work and education

Afghan burqa-clad women walk past a Taliban security personnel along a street in Jalalabad on April 30, 2023. — AFP

After the two-day meeting of the United Nations’ Security Council Taliban sanctions committee concluded in Qatar's Doha city, the Taliban Wednesday rejected its demand to lift the ban on women’s work and education, a foreign news agency reported.



“The demand is interference in Afghanistan’s internal social affairs,” Taliban officials said reacting to the demand made in the Doha meeting.

Suhail Shaheen, head of Taliban political office in Doha, asked how can the meeting’s decision be accepted or implemented when their government in Afghanistan is not part of the process.



The UN committee's meeting wrapped up without formal recognition of the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan.

However, the Taliban administration was not invited to this meeting where representatives of over 20 countries and international organisations participated.

“Another meeting will be held in the future,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, citing the recently-concluded meeting “important”.

When asked by a journalist if there will ever be a situation when he will meet the Taliban directly, Guterres, who headed the aforementioned meeting, said: “If the time is right, I will not deny the possibility.”

Countries that took part in the meeting included China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Norway, Pakistan, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, United Arab Emirates, Britain, the United States, Uzbekistan, the European Union and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

A day earlier, a foreign media outlet reported that the committee had agreed to allow the Taliban administration's foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's meeting with foreign ministers and diplomats of Pakistan and China.

For the meeting, Muttaqi will travel from Afghanistan to neighbouring Pakistan next week.

The Afghan minister has long remained under a travel ban, arms embargo and asset freeze following sanctions by the UN Security Council.

According to a letter to the 15-member Security Council Taliban sanctions committee, Pakistan's UN mission requested an exemption for Muttaqi to travel between May 6-9 "for a meeting with the foreign ministers of Pakistan and China."