Pakistan cricket team drops one spot in T20I ICC ranking

The Pakistan men's cricket team is seen in this undated file photo. — AFP

Following the annual update by the game's governing body, Pakistan has dropped one place in the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20I Rankings.

The Men in Green now take up the fourth spot. Meanwhile, they are ranked sixth in the Test format.

India lead the table in both Test and T20I cricket after dethroning Australia from the top spot in the longest format of the game.

“India have overtaken Australia to regain No.1 position in the ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings following the annual update that drops results from the 2019-20 season and reflects all series completed since May 2020,” the ICC said in an official statement.

“India’s rating points have moved up from 119 to 121 as their 2-0 defeat to New Zealand in March 2020 no longer figures in the rankings, which assesses series completed prior to May 2022 at 50 per cent and subsequent series at 100 per cent. India were last at the top for a month in December 2021.

“Australia have slipped from 122 to 116 rating points as their home series wins over Pakistan (2-0) and New Zealand (3-0) in 2019-20 no longer figure in the rankings, while their 4-0 win over England in 2021-22 has its weighting halved to 50 per cent.”

It must be noted that Australia will face India in the final of the World Test Championship 2023 at The Oval on June 7.

The annual update to the ODI team rankings will be finalised on May 10 after the conclusion of ongoing Pakistan-New Zealand series.