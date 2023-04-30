K-pop band Le Sserafim’s Sakura reveals her condition when joining the group

When the lineup for the group was announced, many people assumed that she would be chosen as captain

Sakura from the K-pop group Le Sserafim reveals the one condition she had when joining her group. The singer was invited as a guest on the show Knowing Bro along with the rest of the band.

During the episode, Sakura explained her main condition when joining the group was that she would not be made the leader, much to the surprise of her bandmates. When the lineup for the group was announced, many people assumed that Sakura would be chosen as the captain since she is the oldest in the group.

However, Sakura explained that she didn’t want to be considered for the role because she believes she wouldn’t be very good at it. Chaewon is now the leader of the group, although it’s unclear if that was the plan all along or if the agency changed its pick after Sakura’s decision.