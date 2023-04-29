Joe Biden braces to get roasted at Annual White House Journalists' Dinner

US President Joe Biden wearing black sunglasses.— AFP/File

Washington's political and media elites will attend the White House Correspondents Association dinner on Saturday, where US President Joe Biden will be subject to jokes and will also deliver his own.

The event, which takes place at the same Hilton Hotel where Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981, had started to decline in popularity, first due to Donald Trump's boycott and then due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although last year's event was relatively low-key due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year's event is sold out, with hundreds turned away after tickets ran out. Vice President Kamala Harris will also attend the event, marking a return to a tradition last observed in 2016.

The event will include Hollywood figures, Washington politicians, and representatives from various media organisations, and a prominent comedian, "Daily Show" correspondent Roy Wood Jr, will perform.

Serious joking matter

